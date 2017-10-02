The stunning natural phenomenon looks more like an otherworldly dragon as it’s filmed slowly retreating up to the sky.

Japan is a country known for its natural beauty, but this weekend people in Niigata were treated to a rare display from the heavens that left people awestruck by its mysterious appearance.

The scene was captured on video by a resident and posted on Twitter by Chiba-based weather forecasting company Weathernews, where it received more than 60,000 retweets and over 91,000 likes in just a couple of days.

Funnel clouds are actually made up of condensed water droplets, extending from the base of a cloud and forming its shape when combined with a rotating column of wind. Unlike a tornado, which touches the ground and builds up speed, funnel clouds don't reach the ground or a water surface.