Part of human skull discovered at Jindai-ji temple in Tokyo
Japan Today -- Oct 03
Police in Chofu, Tokyo, said Tuesday that part of a human skull was discovered on the premises of Jindai-ji temple last week.

According to police, a worker at the temple located in Motomachi, made the startling discovery at around 11:50 a.m. on Sept 28. The man was pulling out weeds on the temple’s grounds when he found the skull fragment and immediately notified the police, Fuji Tv reported.

Police said top of the skull and lower jaw were missing, An autopsy showed that the skull came from a person around 30 years of age, but the gender remains unknown. While no additional bones have been found in the surrounding area, forensics revealed that two years have elapsed since the individual’s death.

観光名所の寺で頭蓋骨が置かれていました。　先月28日の午前11時ごろ、東京・調布市の深大寺の敷地内で、草むしりをしていた寺の関係者から「骨のようなものがある」などと110番通報がありました。警察官が確認したところ、頭頂部と下あごのない頭蓋骨が草むらの土の上に置かれていました。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Oct 03
2 men arrested over theft of baseballs, bats
Police have arrested two men on suspicion of stealing baseballs from a high school baseball club in Saitama Prefecture. The suspects, who were arrested on Monday, were former baseball teammates in junior high school, Fuji TV reported. (Japan Today)
Oct 03
Part of human skull discovered at Jindai-ji temple in Tokyo
Police in Chofu, Tokyo, said Tuesday that part of a human skull was discovered on the premises of Jindai-ji temple last week. (Japan Today)
Oct 03
Nissan to recall 1.2 mil. cars
Nissan Motor says it will recall about 1.2 million vehicles that hadn't received pre-shipment inspections by qualified workers at all domestic plants. (NHK)
Oct 02
Amazing 'funnel cloud' appears over the sky in Japan
The stunning natural phenomenon looks more like an otherworldly dragon as it’s filmed slowly retreating up to the sky. (rocketnews24.com)
Oct 02
Angry wild boar injures three in southern Japan
A wild boar created havoc in a peaceful residential area in Nagasaki Prefecture on Sunday, terrifying a man in a wheelchair, biting two pensioners and smashing into both a motorbike and a car, police said. (Japan Times)
Oct 02
Handicapped man hit, killed by train after tumbling from station platform in Osaka
A handicapped man was hit and killed by a train after he tumbled from a railway station in Takaishi City on Sunday, reports NHK. (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 02
New Shinkansen model unveiled
A Japanese railway company has unveiled a new shinkansen bullet train that it plans to put into service in fiscal 2020. (NHK)
Oct 02
Kanagawa cops hunt for man after commuter shoved off station platform in Kawasaki
Kanagawa Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who pushed a male commuter from a station platform in Kawasaki City on Sunday, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 02
Taiwan receives first delivery of Japanese beef in 16 years
The first shipment of Japanese beef to Taiwan in 16 years passed through customs in Taipei on Saturday following the lifting of a ban earlier last month. (Japan Times)
Oct 02
Japan manufacturers' sentiment at 10-year high
The Bank of Japan's quarterly survey of large manufacturers shows confidence at its highest level in 10 years. (NHK)