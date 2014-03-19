Police in Chofu, Tokyo, said Tuesday that part of a human skull was discovered on the premises of Jindai-ji temple last week.

According to police, a worker at the temple located in Motomachi, made the startling discovery at around 11:50 a.m. on Sept 28. The man was pulling out weeds on the temple’s grounds when he found the skull fragment and immediately notified the police, Fuji Tv reported.

Police said top of the skull and lower jaw were missing, An autopsy showed that the skull came from a person around 30 years of age, but the gender remains unknown. While no additional bones have been found in the surrounding area, forensics revealed that two years have elapsed since the individual’s death.

観光名所の寺で頭蓋骨が置かれていました。 先月28日の午前11時ごろ、東京・調布市の深大寺の敷地内で、草むしりをしていた寺の関係者から「骨のようなものがある」などと110番通報がありました。警察官が確認したところ、頭頂部と下あごのない頭蓋骨が草むらの土の上に置かれていました。