A 31-year-old male driver briefly fell asleep at the controls of a commuter train traveling at 120 kilometers per hour in the Tokyo metropolitan area in September, the railway operator said Tuesday.

Keikyu Corp. said the case came to light after a female passenger told the company by email that the driver appeared to be dozing on the train.

According to Keikyu, the driver briefly slept while operating the limited express on the main line between Keikyu Kawasaki and Kanazawa-bunko stations, on Sept 24.

The driver admitted to falling asleep on duty, saying he felt sleepy several times while running the train on the section for 23 minutes.

京浜急行の男性運転士が時速120キロで居眠り運転をしていました。 京浜急行は先月24日午後1時すぎ、東京港区の泉岳寺発の快速特急で、31歳の男性運転士が居眠り運転をしていたと発表しました。