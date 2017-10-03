Toyota ends production in Australia
NHK -- Oct 04
Toyota has closed its factory in Australia, ending more than half a century of the company's auto-making in the country.

Australia's automobile industry has been facing headwinds in competitions against its overseas rivals.

Labor costs have increased, making it difficult for locally-made cars to compete price-wise.

The country's currency has stayed strong, pushing down the prices of imported vehicles. That led Toyota to shut down its plant in the suburbs of Melbourne on Tuesday.

The firm's Australian unit will downsize its workforce by two-thirds to around 1,300. It says it will maintain its sales and distribution business.

Toyota began production in Australia in 1963.

News source: NHK
