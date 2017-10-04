An elderly woman was injured after she leaped from a building in Chuo Ward that caught fire on Wednesday, the Tokyo Fire Department said, reports NHK

At around 11:00 a.m., the blaze erupted inside the second floor of the seven-floor building, located near Tokyo Metro's Mitsukoshimae Station in the Nihonbashi area.

At total of 27 fire trucks arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire, which burned about 20 square meters of the building.

In attempting to flee to safety, the elderly woman, 75, hurt her back after she jumped from the sixth floor of the burning building to an adjacent structure. Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man leaped to safety from the second floor without incident.

Three other persons suffered various injuries, including smoke inhalation. The victims were sent to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. A total of 30 people either fled the building or were rescued by a hook-and-ladder truck.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the department said.

4日昼前、東京・日本橋のビルで火事があり、隣のビルに飛び移るなどして4人がけがをしました。 東京消防庁によりますと、午前11時ごろ、中央区日本橋室町の7階建てビルから「黒煙が見える」などと119番通報がありました。