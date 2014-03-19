In the upcoming general election, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will seek voters' verdict on his signature Abenomics economic policy mix, which he has strongly promoted but is yet to achieve the full range of its intended targets.

The yen has weakened against the dollar and stock prices have risen sharply, supported by the Bank of Japan's massive monetary easing, which is believed to have helped the Japanese economy to match the second-longest uninterrupted expansion in the post-World War II period.

But the Japanese economy has not yet overcome entrenched deflation, one of the priority targets for Abenomics. Also, the government has faced difficulty balancing economic growth with fiscal reconstruction.

Abenomics is composed of three "arrows"--bold monetary easing by the BOJ, flexible and timely fiscal spending, and growth strategy. Of the three, the BOJ's monetary easing has attracted the most attention.