Yokozuna Hakuho received a special award from an advisory body of the Japan Sumo Association on Wednesday, commemorating the record of all-time wins of 1,050 he set in July.

The Yokozuna Deliberation Council handed the Mongolian wrestler a work of Japanese artistic calligraphy for surpassing former yokozuna Chiyonofuji's 1,045 and former ozeki Kaio's 1,047 wins during the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament en route to setting the record and capturing his 39th title.

The work by calligrapher Kyoji Nakagawa had the characters "yume (dream)," "kokoro (mind)," and "un (luck)" that the wrestler had asked for.

"He (Nakagawa) put his soul into it," Hakuho said. "If you make your own luck with an overflowing heart, your dreams could come true. I'm honored"

The grand champion said he will hang the calligraphy up at home, although there is a plan in the future to build a memorial in his name.