Hakuho's achievement honored with special award
Japan Times -- Oct 04
Yokozuna Hakuho received a special award from an advisory body of the Japan Sumo Association on Wednesday, commemorating the record of all-time wins of 1,050 he set in July.

The Yokozuna Deliberation Council handed the Mongolian wrestler a work of Japanese artistic calligraphy for surpassing former yokozuna Chiyonofuji's 1,045 and former ozeki Kaio's 1,047 wins during the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament en route to setting the record and capturing his 39th title.

The work by calligrapher Kyoji Nakagawa had the characters "yume (dream)," "kokoro (mind)," and "un (luck)" that the wrestler had asked for.

"He (Nakagawa) put his soul into it," Hakuho said. "If you make your own luck with an overflowing heart, your dreams could come true. I'm honored"

The grand champion said he will hang the calligraphy up at home, although there is a plan in the future to build a memorial in his name.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Oct 04
Uber board approves major investment by SoftBank, limits on former chief Travis Kalanick
Uber’s board of directors Tuesday approved a plan that reins in the influence of ousted chief executive Travis Kalanick and opens the door to a colossal investment by telecommunications giant SoftBank. (Japan Times)
Oct 04
Oct 04
BOJ faces increasing risks as monetary easing drags on
While the Federal Reserve is entering the final phase of its exit strategy, there is no end in sight for the BOJ's massive monetary easing policy, which has seen nothing but expansion during Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda's term. (Nikkei)
Oct 04
Japanese companies struggle to hire, retain staff as labor shortage worsens
Companies in Japan's service industries are struggling to hire and retain staff as the labor market becomes the tightest in decades, and are increasingly taking unorthodox steps to alleviate the shortage. (Japan Today)
Oct 04
Japan accepts 3 refugees in first half of 2017, despite record number of applications
Japan accepted just three refugees in the first half of 2017 despite receiving a record 8,561 fresh asylum applications, the government said on Tuesday, highlighting the nation's reluctance to accept foreigners. (Japan Today)
Oct 04
Showing mixed results, Abenomics to face voters' verdict
In the upcoming general election, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will seek voters' verdict on his signature Abenomics economic policy mix, which he has strongly promoted but is yet to achieve the full range of its intended targets. (Jiji)
Oct 04
Principal of school where student attacked teacher criticized for half-hearted apology
Many people in Japan are still trying to wrap their heads around an incident that occurred on September 28 at Hakata High School in Fukuoka Prefecture, in which a student violently assaulted his teacher after the educator confiscated a tablet on which the boy had been watching movies during class time. (Japan Today)
Oct 04
Elderly woman hurt leaping from burning building in Nihonbashi
An elderly woman was injured after she leaped from a building in Chuo Ward that caught fire on Wednesday, the Tokyo Fire Department said, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 04
TEPCO's nuclear plant to clear NRA check
Japan's nuclear regulator has taken a step further in allowing Tokyo Electric Power Company, or TEPCO, to restart its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant in Niigata Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast. (NHK)
Oct 04
Driver admits sleeping as commuter train travels at 120 kmh
A 31-year-old male driver briefly fell asleep at the controls of a commuter train traveling at 120 kilometers per hour in the Tokyo metropolitan area in September, the railway operator said Tuesday. (Japan Today)