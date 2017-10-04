Retailer Takashimaya has opened a specialty section in one of its Tokyo department stores that sells only robots. Most of them cost between 900 and 2,700 dollars.

One small robot uses artificial intelligence to help people learn English. It uses the program to respond at the learner's level.

Another AI-equipped robot helps with the laundry. It folds clean clothes and sorts them according to whom they belong to.

Company officials say Takashimaya is the first department store in Japan to have a robot section.

百貨店初となるロボットの専門ショップがオープンです。 高島屋は4日、百貨店で初となる常設のロボット専門ショップをオープンしました。アルファベットなどを読み取り、英会話の学習にも役立つコミュニケーション型や、車から人型に変形する全長1.3メートルのロボットなどが登場しました。