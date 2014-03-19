Daito Bunka University located in Tokyo’s Itabashi Ward has received its fifth bomb threat this year, police and university officials said Wednesday. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said the person responsible faces charges of forcible obstruction of business.

According to police, on Tuesday, the university, which has campuses in Itabashi Ward and Saitama Prefecture’s Higashimatsuya City, received a note in the mail that read, “I have placed a bomb [at the school], and it will explode tomorrow on October 4.”

Although police searched the campus grounds, no explosives were found and there was no explosion at either campus on Wednesday, Fuji TV reported.

Prior to the latest threat, the university had received four similar bomb threats since February.