Google and LINE have announced that they will each launch AI speakers that handle the Japanese language.

Google officials said at a news conference in Tokyo on Thursday that they will start selling their product on Friday.

They said their speaker can recognize voices of up to 6 registered users. They also showed how the device can be used for Internet searches and room lighting control.

A Google engineer said it took them a long time to develop the product. He said his firm will cooperate with many other Japanese companies to expand the use of the technology.

LINE's speaker runs on the firm's original AI. Officials of the company said it provides voice control of the LINE messenger app.

「一家に一台」の時代が来るかもしれません。“賢いスピーカー”が続々登場です。 グーグルはAI（人工知能）を搭載し、人の会話を認識できる「AIスピーカー」を6日に発売すると発表しました。