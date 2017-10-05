Tokyo 2020 Olympic organizers said on Wednesday that tests showed levels of E. Coli up to 20 times above the accepted limit and fecal coliform bacteria seven times higher than agreed at the planned venue for marathon swimming and triathlon. (Japan Today)
Daito Bunka University located in Tokyo’s Itabashi Ward has received its fifth bomb threat this year, police and university officials said Wednesday. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said the person responsible faces charges of forcible obstruction of business. (Japan Today)
Uber’s board of directors Tuesday approved a plan that reins in the influence of ousted chief executive Travis Kalanick and opens the door to a colossal investment by telecommunications giant SoftBank. (Japan Times)