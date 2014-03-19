Japanese-born Kazuo Ishiguro wins Nobel Prize in Literature

Novelist Kazuo Ishiguro, best known for his book “The Remains of the Day,” has been awarded the 2017 Nobel Prize in Literature.

Born in Japan, Ishiguro now lives in Britain and writes in English. The Swedish Academy cited him for “novels of great emotional force, [he] has uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world.” The prize is worth 9 million Swedish krona ($1.1 million). Tweet ノーベル文学賞を受賞した日系イギリス人のカズオ・イシグロさん（62）がANNの単独インタビューに応じました。日本との関わりや日本への感謝の気持ちを語っています。 インタビューのなかでイシグロさんはまず、自身の作品に日本の映画が強く影響していると話しました。

City hands manhole covers to lottery-picked buyers (NHK) The sale of old manhole covers by a city north of Tokyo has attracted many buyers amid the growing popularity in the metal lids featuring designs inspired by local landmarks and specialties.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic organizers find high bacteria levels at open-water swim venue (Japan Today) Tokyo 2020 Olympic organizers said on Wednesday that tests showed levels of E. Coli up to 20 times above the accepted limit and fecal coliform bacteria seven times higher than agreed at the planned venue for marathon swimming and triathlon.

Tokyo department store opens robot section (NHK) Retailer Takashimaya has opened a specialty section in one of its Tokyo department stores that sells only robots. Most of them cost between 900 and 2,700 dollars.