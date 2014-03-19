Japanese-born Kazuo Ishiguro wins Nobel Prize in Literature
the-japan-news.com -- Oct 06
Novelist Kazuo Ishiguro, best known for his book “The Remains of the Day,” has been awarded the 2017 Nobel Prize in Literature.

Born in Japan, Ishiguro now lives in Britain and writes in English. The Swedish Academy cited him for “novels of great emotional force, [he] has uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world.”

The prize is worth 9 million Swedish krona ($1.1 million).

ノーベル文学賞を受賞した日系イギリス人のカズオ・イシグロさん（62）がANNの単独インタビューに応じました。日本との関わりや日本への感謝の気持ちを語っています。　インタビューのなかでイシグロさんはまず、自身の作品に日本の映画が強く影響していると話しました。
News sources: the-japan-news.com, ANNnewsCH
