Law enforcement her on Thursday revealed the arrest of the manager of a popular ramen shop in Taisho Ward for the possession of marijuana, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System

According to the Kinki Narcotics Control Department, Yosuke Kajibayashi, the 33-year-old manager of Antaga Taisho, was found to be in possession of about 11 grams of marijuana --- with a street value of about 55,000 yen --- at the establishment.

The contraband was discovered in a cardboard box placed near where customers entered and exited the shop, according to the department. Another 0.2 grams of the drug was found inside a wallet belonging to the suspect.

"I started smoking about 5 or 6 years ago, often after work," the suspect was quoted. "I kept it at the shop because I can not smoke at home."

The shop has been featured in a number of gourmet magazines and on television programs. It is regularly praised for its dense soup.

人気ラーメン店で漂っていたのは、ラーメンの香りだけではなかった。客が気付いたのは、なんと「大麻のにおい」。店主の男を逮捕だ。 シャッターのしまった店舗。その脇には「2週間程、休業いたします」の文字。