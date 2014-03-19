Six people were found dead after a fire engulfed an apartment in Ibaraki Prefecture early Friday morning, and a 32-year-old man who claimed to have deliberately started the blaze turned himself in to police.

The fire was extinguished at around 5:50 a.m. about an hour after it started at the three-story building in Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture. While the bodies of four boys and a woman were found at the site, a girl was confirmed dead after being taken to a hospital, firefighters said.

According to the police, the bodies are believed to be those of the man's wife, his two 3-year-old sons, a 4-year-old son, a 6-year-old son and an 11-year-old daughter. The six have been unreachable since the fire. They were living in the unit where the fire started, the police said.

The man, who claims to be a company employee, turned himself in at a police station in Hitachi, saying, "I set fire to my house," according to the police.

6日朝、茨城県日立市のアパートで火事があり、女性1人と子ども5人の6人が死亡しました。警察署に女性の夫とみられる男が「火を付けた」と出頭してきていて、警察は殺人の疑いも視野に事情を聴いています。 （社会部・前田万里奈記者報告） 現場はアパートが立ち並ぶ集合住宅の一角です。