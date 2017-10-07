A magnitude 5-point-9 earthquake has struck northeastern Japan.

It occurred at 11:56 PM Friday Japan time, or 02:56 PM UTC.

The quake was focused off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture at a depth of 53 kilometers.

The quake registered an intensity of 5-minus in coastal areas of Fukushima Prefecture on the Japanese scale of zero to 7. The Japan Meteorological Agency says there is no tsunami threat.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority says there are no reports of abnormalities at 2 nuclear plants in Fukushima, including the crippled Daiichi plant.

6日夜遅くに福島県沖を震源とする最大震度5弱の地震がありました。気象庁によりますと、2011年の東日本大震災の余震とみられるということです。