Dentsu Inc was fined just 500,000 yen after a Tokyo court ruled it had made employees work overtime beyond legal limits - a case that followed a high profile death from overwork at the advertising giant. (Japan Today)
Following Kazuo Ishiguro's winning of the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2017 the previous day, Hayakawa Publishing Corp., which sells translated editions of novels by the Japan-born British author in Japan, was busy Friday dealing with orders from bookstores nationwide. (Jiji)
As Japan moves within striking distance of beating the deflation that has plagued the nation for so many years, the leading parties in the Oct. 22 general election have laid out platforms that lean worryingly close to populism rather than offer ways to parlay this progress into stable economic growth. (Nikkei)
Japanese beef bowl purveyor Yoshinoya Holdings posted its biggest first-half profit in a decade Friday, thanks to a spiced-up menu, putting the company on the road to shedding its underdog status among industry peers. (Nikkei)
The National Police Agency revealed on Thursday that the number of arrests for marijuana-related crimes surged by nearly 20 percent over the first half of the year compared to 2016, reports the Nikkei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
A new party led by Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike has unveiled policies it dubs "Yurinomics" that aim to revitalise the economy and cut reliance on fiscal spending and monetary easing, seeking to distance itself from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's more aggressive stimulus measures. (Japan Today)
Six people were found dead after a fire engulfed an apartment in Ibaraki Prefecture early Friday morning, and a 32-year-old man who claimed to have deliberately started the blaze turned himself in to police. (Japan Times)