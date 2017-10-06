About 500 people enjoyed the first outdoor ski run of the season in Japan at a resort at the base of Mt. Fuji. The slope in Susono City in Shizuoka Prefecture opened on Friday.

The resort is the first to open for outdoor runs in Japan for the 19th straight year. This year's opening comes 2 weeks earlier than last year.

The resort is located 1,450 meters above sea level.

Many skiers and snowboarders wore costumes for the occasion. Dinosaurs and anime characters were among the crowd.

The resort operator used a snowmaker nonstop for about 2 weeks to prepare the 1 kilometer-long slope.