Japan publisher of Ishiguro novels flooded with orders
Jiji -- Oct 07
Following Kazuo Ishiguro's winning of the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2017 the previous day, Hayakawa Publishing Corp., which sells translated editions of novels by the Japan-born British author in Japan, was busy Friday dealing with orders from bookstores nationwide.

The Tokyo-based publisher has published eight novels by Ishiguro, printing a cumulative number of 950,000 books. It has decided to print a total of 200,000 additional copies.

Hayakawa Publishing also plans to increase the number of first prints of the paperback edition of "The Buried Giant," Ishiguro's latest novel, to be released in the country on Oct. 19. The company is considering moving forward the release date.

"I'm surprised and very happy at the same time," said Hiroshi Hayakawa, president of the publisher. He said he did not expect Ishiguro to win the award this year, although he thought the author could be awarded in three years.

News source: Jiji
MORE NEWS
Oct 07
Quake off Fukushima, no tsunami
A magnitude 5-point-9 earthquake has struck northeastern Japan. (NHK)
Oct 07
Drunk university student spotted walking on railway tracks in west Tokyo
A drunk university student caused a delay in railway services after he was seen walking along a track bed in west Tokyo on Friday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 07
Dentsu fined Y500,000 for making employees do too much overtime
Dentsu Inc was fined just 500,000 yen after a Tokyo court ruled it had made employees work overtime beyond legal limits - a case that followed a high profile death from overwork at the advertising giant. (Japan Today)
Oct 07
Mt. Fuji slope holds season's first run
About 500 people enjoyed the first outdoor ski run of the season in Japan at a resort at the base of Mt. Fuji. The slope in Susono City in Shizuoka Prefecture opened on Friday. (NHK)
Oct 07
Japan publisher of Ishiguro novels flooded with orders
Following Kazuo Ishiguro's winning of the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2017 the previous day, Hayakawa Publishing Corp., which sells translated editions of novels by the Japan-born British author in Japan, was busy Friday dealing with orders from bookstores nationwide. (Jiji)
Oct 07
Japanese parties flirt with risky economic populism
As Japan moves within striking distance of beating the deflation that has plagued the nation for so many years, the leading parties in the Oct. 22 general election have laid out platforms that lean worryingly close to populism rather than offer ways to parlay this progress into stable economic growth. (Nikkei)
Oct 07
Yoshinoya learning how to think outside the beef bowl
Japanese beef bowl purveyor Yoshinoya Holdings posted its biggest first-half profit in a decade Friday, thanks to a spiced-up menu, putting the company on the road to shedding its underdog status among industry peers. (Nikkei)
Oct 06
NPA: Arrests for marijuana up 20% in 2017
The National Police Agency revealed on Thursday that the number of arrests for marijuana-related crimes surged by nearly 20 percent over the first half of the year compared to 2016, reports the Nikkei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 06
Koike unveils party platform, vowing to freeze sales tax hike, end nuclear power
A new party led by Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike has unveiled policies it dubs "Yurinomics" that aim to revitalise the economy and cut reliance on fiscal spending and monetary easing, seeking to distance itself from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's more aggressive stimulus measures. (Japan Today)
Oct 06
Man, 32, admits torching Ibaraki flat with wife, kids inside; six found dead
Six people were found dead after a fire engulfed an apartment in Ibaraki Prefecture early Friday morning, and a 32-year-old man who claimed to have deliberately started the blaze turned himself in to police. (Japan Times)