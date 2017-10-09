Graffiti has been found in dozens of locations at Zenkoji Buddhist Temple, a major tourist attraction in central Japan.

Temple officials in Nagano City reported the damage to police on Sunday.

Investigators say the vandalism, which mostly consists of white crosses, was found on pillars, walls and elsewhere in 8 buildings, including the main hall, which is a national treasure. The graffiti was also found on a gate and a warehouse for sutras. Both are important cultural assets.

The temple compound is open to the public 24 hours a day. Officials say they don't know when the graffiti was drawn.

The temple is said to have dated back around 1,400 years.

In a similar incident 9 years ago, spray-painted graffiti was found in the main hall.

長野市の善光寺で、国宝の本堂などでばつ印の落書きが100カ所以上見つかりました。警察が文化財保護法違反などの疑いで調べています。 落書きが見つかったのは、国宝の本堂や国の重要文化財の山門や経蔵など8つの建物です。