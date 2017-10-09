Graffiti has been found in dozens of locations at Zenkoji Buddhist Temple, a major tourist attraction in central Japan.
Temple officials in Nagano City reported the damage to police on Sunday.
Investigators say the vandalism, which mostly consists of white crosses, was found on pillars, walls and elsewhere in 8 buildings, including the main hall, which is a national treasure. The graffiti was also found on a gate and a warehouse for sutras. Both are important cultural assets.
The temple compound is open to the public 24 hours a day. Officials say they don't know when the graffiti was drawn.
The temple is said to have dated back around 1,400 years.
In a similar incident 9 years ago, spray-painted graffiti was found in the main hall.
The current account surplus expanded to ¥2.38 trillion ($21 billion) in August - the highest on record for the month - lifted by foreign investments and a bigger trade surplus, government data showed Tuesday. (Japan Times)
A court on Tuesday ordered the state and the operator of the crippled Fukushima No. 1 atomic plant to pay a total of about ¥500 million in damages for the 2011 nuclear disaster, the second ruling of its kind in a series of group lawsuits filed nationwide. (Japan Times)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a quasi-criminal syndicate over the alleged confinement and attempted extortion of a boy in Toshima Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)
A post made on social media resulted in the arrest of three members of a bosozoku biker gang for riding recklessly on a highway in the southern part of the prefecture earlier this year, reports the Asahi Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
The police department of Kanagawa Prefecture served a fresh arrest warrant on Tuesday to a 37-year-old man imprisoned for an indiscriminate assault, for the alleged random killing of a woman in the city of Kawasaki in the eastern Japan prefecture 11 years ago. (Jiji)
The most modern and advanced country in the world? Well, Japan is certainly at the top, but it wasn't always that way. Before the Meiji Restoration (1868) Japan was closed to the outside world. Before 1868, it was the time of the samurai and feudal society. (ONLY in JAPAN)
Cryptocurrencies are viewed by many as the currency of the future – and they are already experiencing a rising popularity among users and traders, who have become more and more familiar with the concept over time. (newsonjapan.com)