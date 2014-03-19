Japanese Foreign Ministry Press Secretary Norio Maruyama on Sunday issued a statement noting the country's shared objective with the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, or ICAN, the winner of this year's Nobel Peace Prize.
"Although ICAN's activities to date are different from the Japanese government's approach, we share the goal of eliminating nuclear weapons," Maruyama said.
"It would be welcomed to see increased global awareness of nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation with this award," he said.
Pointing out the North Korea's nuclear and missile development poses "unprecedented, grave and imminent threat," the statement said, "We must work with the international community to maximize pressure using all means to change the policy of North Korea."
It said, "Japan believes that realistic and practical efforts on nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation is essential in truly pursuing a world free of nuclear weapons, through cooperation with both the nonnuclear and the nuclear weapon states, based on the clear understanding of such a severe security environment as well as the correct understanding of the humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons."
The current account surplus expanded to ¥2.38 trillion ($21 billion) in August - the highest on record for the month - lifted by foreign investments and a bigger trade surplus, government data showed Tuesday. (Japan Times)
A court on Tuesday ordered the state and the operator of the crippled Fukushima No. 1 atomic plant to pay a total of about ¥500 million in damages for the 2011 nuclear disaster, the second ruling of its kind in a series of group lawsuits filed nationwide. (Japan Times)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a quasi-criminal syndicate over the alleged confinement and attempted extortion of a boy in Toshima Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)
A post made on social media resulted in the arrest of three members of a bosozoku biker gang for riding recklessly on a highway in the southern part of the prefecture earlier this year, reports the Asahi Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
The police department of Kanagawa Prefecture served a fresh arrest warrant on Tuesday to a 37-year-old man imprisoned for an indiscriminate assault, for the alleged random killing of a woman in the city of Kawasaki in the eastern Japan prefecture 11 years ago. (Jiji)
The most modern and advanced country in the world? Well, Japan is certainly at the top, but it wasn't always that way. Before the Meiji Restoration (1868) Japan was closed to the outside world. Before 1868, it was the time of the samurai and feudal society. (ONLY in JAPAN)
Cryptocurrencies are viewed by many as the currency of the future – and they are already experiencing a rising popularity among users and traders, who have become more and more familiar with the concept over time. (newsonjapan.com)