Escaped dog closes runway, disrupts flights at Tokyo airport

A dog checked as cargo by a passenger on a Japan Airlines flight from Tokyo's Haneda airport Monday morning escaped before being loaded onto the plane, causing a runway to be shut temporarily and disrupting a total of 14 flights.

Tweet The large poodle had been placed in a special basket but when JAL staff tried to load it onto the flight bound for Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, it escaped and ran off towards the runways at around 8:50 a.m., according to the transport ministry. 乗客から預かった大型のプードルが飛行機に積み込む際に逃げ出して、滑走路が一時、閉鎖される騒ぎとなりました。

Government, Tepco ordered to pay Y500 million in damages for Fukushima disaster (Japan Times) A court on Tuesday ordered the state and the operator of the crippled Fukushima No. 1 atomic plant to pay a total of about ¥500 million in damages for the 2011 nuclear disaster, the second ruling of its kind in a series of group lawsuits filed nationwide.

Kabuki actor Ennosuke breaks arm at theater (Jiji) Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke broke his left arm at a Tokyo theater on Monday, right after his performance of an episode themed on "One Piece," a blockbuster Japanese manga and anime series.

Inmate arrested for alleged murder of woman in Kawasaki (Jiji) The police department of Kanagawa Prefecture served a fresh arrest warrant on Tuesday to a 37-year-old man imprisoned for an indiscriminate assault, for the alleged random killing of a woman in the city of Kawasaki in the eastern Japan prefecture 11 years ago.

Japan successfully launches Michibiki satellite (NHK) Japan's space agency has successfully launched a fourth and last satellite for its own version of a global positioning system.

How Japan became high tech w/ silk worms (ONLY in JAPAN) The most modern and advanced country in the world? Well, Japan is certainly at the top, but it wasn't always that way. Before the Meiji Restoration (1868) Japan was closed to the outside world. Before 1868, it was the time of the samurai and feudal society.

Campaigning for Lower House election begins (NHK) Political candidates and party officials across Japan are filing paperwork and launching their campaigns for the Lower House election scheduled for October 22nd.