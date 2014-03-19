A 4-year-old boy was found safe in a forest in Shizuoka Prefecture on Monday, 45 hours after going missing.
Police initially announced that Renki Fukumi had scratches on his face but seemed to have sustained no major injuries, but the hospital where he was subsequently treated said later in the day that he actually suffered a fractured skull, although not life-threatening.
According to prefectural police officials, Renki went missing around noon Saturday while playing with other children at a resort house in Ito. The boy, from Tokyo, was visiting with his family and the family of a friend of his mother's.
On Sunday police, who had been searching for the boy, found the shoes Renki had been wearing at a location about 100 meters from the house, and continued the search.
On Monday, Renki was found sitting near a river in a forest, with mud all over his face.
His father, 33-year-old hairdresser Yu Fukumi, said that when a police officer brought Renki to him, he said, "Renki, it's daddy," and his son nodded and ate some chocolate and drank a sports drink.
