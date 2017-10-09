Autumn festival starts in Takayama
NHK -- Oct 10
An autumn festival featuring dazzling floats has begun in the central Japanese city of Takayama.

On Monday morning, all 11 floats were taken out of warehouses and moved to the Sakurayama Hachimangu Shinto Shrine at the center of the highland city in Gifu Prefecture.

The floats, built by local craftsmen, are the highlight of the 2-day festival. They are decorated with elaborate carvings and ornaments.

A woman from Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, said the floats are beautiful and wonderful.

UNESCO has registered the event as an Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Later in the day, the floats will be paraded through the city. One will feature a performance by mechanical dolls.

Local officials expect this year's festival to attract 200,000 visitors.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Oct 10
Traditional rocket festival in Chichibu
People in Chichibu, a city north of Tokyo, launched hand-made rockets on Sunday to express their gratitude for the season's harvest. (NHK)
Oct 10
Oct 09
Escaped dog closes runway, disrupts flights at Tokyo airport
A dog checked as cargo by a passenger on a Japan Airlines flight from Tokyo's Haneda airport Monday morning escaped before being loaded onto the plane, causing a runway to be shut temporarily and disrupting a total of 14 flights. (Kyodo)
Oct 07
Mt. Fuji slope holds season's first run
About 500 people enjoyed the first outdoor ski run of the season in Japan at a resort at the base of Mt. Fuji. The slope in Susono City in Shizuoka Prefecture opened on Friday. (NHK)
Oct 04
Japanese Twitter users share a secret hiding on platform five at Akihabara Station
A little-known milky paradise awaits those who know where to look at this busy station in the capital. (rocketnews24.com)
Oct 02
Japan makes sake tax-free for foreigners
Foreign tourists now can buy sake and other alcoholic beverages tax-free at breweries and distilleries in Japan. (Jiji)
Oct 01
Geisha, apprentices prepare for October dance event in Kyoto
Geisha performers and apprentices held a kyomai traditional dance rehearsal Friday for the annual Onshukai event put on by the Inoue school in Kyoto. (Kyodo)
Sep 26
Japan to launch unlimited expressway passes for foreign tourists
Passes allowing foreign tourists unlimited travel on major expressway networks across the country will go on sale in mid-October, in hopes of luring more visitors to regional areas, the transport ministry said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Sep 25
Tokyo’s new giant Gundam anime robot statue is complete, and it’s awesome
For six months, something felt just a little off in Tokyo. After years of drawing travelers to the capital’s Odaiba neighborhood, last March the full-scale statue of iconic anime robot Gundam was disassembled, and while the dismantling was handled in an awesome way, for half a year there’s been a mecha-sized hole in fans’ hearts. ()
Sep 22
Bubble era disco Maharaja reopens in Kyoto
Maharaja, a popular disco during Japan's bubble economy era in the 1980s, reopened in Kyoto's Gion district this month. (Jiji)