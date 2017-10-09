An autumn festival featuring dazzling floats has begun in the central Japanese city of Takayama.

On Monday morning, all 11 floats were taken out of warehouses and moved to the Sakurayama Hachimangu Shinto Shrine at the center of the highland city in Gifu Prefecture.

The floats, built by local craftsmen, are the highlight of the 2-day festival. They are decorated with elaborate carvings and ornaments.

A woman from Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, said the floats are beautiful and wonderful.

UNESCO has registered the event as an Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Later in the day, the floats will be paraded through the city. One will feature a performance by mechanical dolls.

Local officials expect this year's festival to attract 200,000 visitors.