People in Chichibu, a city north of Tokyo, launched hand-made rockets on Sunday to express their gratitude for the season's harvest.
The annual festival, held in a mountainous region of the city, dates back several centuries. The rockets, described as dragons, are made from hollowed pine tree logs.
This year, each of 30 rockets was attached to the tip of a 16-meter-long bamboo stick. The projectiles went up into the sky one after another, trailing white smoke, and reached a height of 300 meters. Then the rockets fell down slowly to the ground with parachutes.
Many viewers applauded each launch. A man in his 60s said he enjoyed the tremendous impact of the loud sound of each liftoff.
A dog checked as cargo by a passenger on a Japan Airlines flight from Tokyo's Haneda airport Monday morning escaped before being loaded onto the plane, causing a runway to be shut temporarily and disrupting a total of 14 flights. (Kyodo)
Passes allowing foreign tourists unlimited travel on major expressway networks across the country will go on sale in mid-October, in hopes of luring more visitors to regional areas, the transport ministry said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
For six months, something felt just a little off in Tokyo. After years of drawing travelers to the capital’s Odaiba neighborhood, last March the full-scale statue of iconic anime robot Gundam was disassembled, and while the dismantling was handled in an awesome way, for half a year there’s been a mecha-sized hole in fans’ hearts. ()