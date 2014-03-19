Sake brands from the Kyushu southwestern Japan region finished first and second at a contest in Paris, according to the contest results announced Sunday.
At the Kura Master contest, "Shichida Junmai ginjo Omachi 50" from Tenzan Sake Brewery Co. of Saga Prefecture was awarded the top prize, Prix du president.
"Hana no ka Oka" from Hananoka Shuzo Co. of Kumamoto Prefecture came second, winning Prix du Jury Kura Master.
The Japanese sake contest took place in France for the first time this year at the initiative of Xavier Thuizat, chief sommelier at the Hotel de Crillon in Paris to promote sake internationally.
A total of 550 brands from 220 brewers, or about 20 pct of all sake brewers in Japan, were submitted to reviews by a committee in June. Award winners at the contest, including the top two brands, will be adopted in the menus of the upscale Paris hotel.
The current account surplus expanded to ¥2.38 trillion ($21 billion) in August - the highest on record for the month - lifted by foreign investments and a bigger trade surplus, government data showed Tuesday. (Japan Times)
A court on Tuesday ordered the state and the operator of the crippled Fukushima No. 1 atomic plant to pay a total of about ¥500 million in damages for the 2011 nuclear disaster, the second ruling of its kind in a series of group lawsuits filed nationwide. (Japan Times)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a quasi-criminal syndicate over the alleged confinement and attempted extortion of a boy in Toshima Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)
A post made on social media resulted in the arrest of three members of a bosozoku biker gang for riding recklessly on a highway in the southern part of the prefecture earlier this year, reports the Asahi Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
The police department of Kanagawa Prefecture served a fresh arrest warrant on Tuesday to a 37-year-old man imprisoned for an indiscriminate assault, for the alleged random killing of a woman in the city of Kawasaki in the eastern Japan prefecture 11 years ago. (Jiji)
The most modern and advanced country in the world? Well, Japan is certainly at the top, but it wasn't always that way. Before the Meiji Restoration (1868) Japan was closed to the outside world. Before 1868, it was the time of the samurai and feudal society. (ONLY in JAPAN)
Cryptocurrencies are viewed by many as the currency of the future – and they are already experiencing a rising popularity among users and traders, who have become more and more familiar with the concept over time. (newsonjapan.com)