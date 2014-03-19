Sake brands from the Kyushu southwestern Japan region finished first and second at a contest in Paris, according to the contest results announced Sunday.

At the Kura Master contest, "Shichida Junmai ginjo Omachi 50" from Tenzan Sake Brewery Co. of Saga Prefecture was awarded the top prize, Prix du president.

"Hana no ka Oka" from Hananoka Shuzo Co. of Kumamoto Prefecture came second, winning Prix du Jury Kura Master.

The Japanese sake contest took place in France for the first time this year at the initiative of Xavier Thuizat, chief sommelier at the Hotel de Crillon in Paris to promote sake internationally.

A total of 550 brands from 220 brewers, or about 20 pct of all sake brewers in Japan, were submitted to reviews by a committee in June. Award winners at the contest, including the top two brands, will be adopted in the menus of the upscale Paris hotel.