A 33-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Fussa, Tokyo, on Saturday night. A 17-year-old youth was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after he turned himself in to police at around 1 a.m. Sunday
According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:50 p.m. Saturday at an intersection. Fuji TV reported that a passerby called 110 and said a man was lying on a crossing.
Police said the victim, Yuki Yahagi, from Hachioji, was taken to hospital where he died about two hours later.
Police said the suspect, who did not have a driving license, was driving a friend's light truck at the time of the incident. He was quoted as saying he panicked when he hit the man and just kept going.
The current account surplus expanded to ¥2.38 trillion ($21 billion) in August - the highest on record for the month - lifted by foreign investments and a bigger trade surplus, government data showed Tuesday. (Japan Times)
A court on Tuesday ordered the state and the operator of the crippled Fukushima No. 1 atomic plant to pay a total of about ¥500 million in damages for the 2011 nuclear disaster, the second ruling of its kind in a series of group lawsuits filed nationwide. (Japan Times)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a quasi-criminal syndicate over the alleged confinement and attempted extortion of a boy in Toshima Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)
A post made on social media resulted in the arrest of three members of a bosozoku biker gang for riding recklessly on a highway in the southern part of the prefecture earlier this year, reports the Asahi Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
The police department of Kanagawa Prefecture served a fresh arrest warrant on Tuesday to a 37-year-old man imprisoned for an indiscriminate assault, for the alleged random killing of a woman in the city of Kawasaki in the eastern Japan prefecture 11 years ago. (Jiji)
The most modern and advanced country in the world? Well, Japan is certainly at the top, but it wasn't always that way. Before the Meiji Restoration (1868) Japan was closed to the outside world. Before 1868, it was the time of the samurai and feudal society. (ONLY in JAPAN)
