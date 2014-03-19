A 33-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Fussa, Tokyo, on Saturday night. A 17-year-old youth was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after he turned himself in to police at around 1 a.m. Sunday

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:50 p.m. Saturday at an intersection. Fuji TV reported that a passerby called 110 and said a man was lying on a crossing.

Police said the victim, Yuki Yahagi, from Hachioji, was taken to hospital where he died about two hours later.

Police said the suspect, who did not have a driving license, was driving a friend's light truck at the time of the incident. He was quoted as saying he panicked when he hit the man and just kept going.