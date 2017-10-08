Kanagawa Prefectural Police plan to arrest a man already in custody for the murder of a 27-year-old woman in Kawasaki City over one decade ago, reports the Sankei Shimbun

Investigative sources revealed on Sunday that a warrant has been obtained for arrest of the man, 36, in the murder of Yuri Kuronuma, who was stabbed in the chest and abdomen in tunnel in the Kajigaya area of Miyamae Ward on September 23, 2006.

The cause of death was shock brought about by loss of blood, police said.

The man became a person of interest through another case. In April of the following year, the man stabbed another woman, 40, as she commuted home in the same ward. Two years later, the man, who was accused of attempted murder, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Last year, while he was serving that term in Tochigi Prefecture, the man hinted at involvement in the stabbing death of Kuronuma. "I have experienced abuse from a woman," the man reportedly said, according to TV Asahi (Oct. 8). "I was driven by an urge to carry out a stabbing."

Police subsequently began an inquiry.