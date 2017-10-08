Kanagawa police to arrest man in murder of woman in Kawasaki in '06
Kanagawa Prefectural Police plan to arrest a man already in custody for the murder of a 27-year-old woman in Kawasaki City over one decade ago, reports the Sankei Shimbun

Investigative sources revealed on Sunday that a warrant has been obtained for arrest of the man, 36, in the murder of Yuri Kuronuma, who was stabbed in the chest and abdomen in tunnel in the Kajigaya area of Miyamae Ward on September 23, 2006.

The cause of death was shock brought about by loss of blood, police said.

The man became a person of interest through another case. In April of the following year, the man stabbed another woman, 40, as she commuted home in the same ward. Two years later, the man, who was accused of attempted murder, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Last year, while he was serving that term in Tochigi Prefecture, the man hinted at involvement in the stabbing death of Kuronuma. "I have experienced abuse from a woman," the man reportedly said, according to TV Asahi (Oct. 8). "I was driven by an urge to carry out a stabbing."

Police subsequently began an inquiry.

MORE NEWS
Oct 10
Japan's current account surplus expands to record ¥2.38 trillion in August
The current account surplus expanded to ¥2.38 trillion ($21 billion) in August - the highest on record for the month - lifted by foreign investments and a bigger trade surplus, government data showed Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Oct 10
Government, Tepco ordered to pay Y500 million in damages for Fukushima disaster
A court on Tuesday ordered the state and the operator of the crippled Fukushima No. 1 atomic plant to pay a total of about ¥500 million in damages for the 2011 nuclear disaster, the second ruling of its kind in a series of group lawsuits filed nationwide. (Japan Times)
Oct 10
Chinese Dragon member accused in honey trap targeting boy, 19, in Ikebukuro
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a quasi-criminal syndicate over the alleged confinement and attempted extortion of a boy in Toshima Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 10
Tweet leads to bust of bosozoku biker gang for reckless riding in Kanagawa
A post made on social media resulted in the arrest of three members of a bosozoku biker gang for riding recklessly on a highway in the southern part of the prefecture earlier this year, reports the Asahi Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 10
Kabuki actor Ennosuke breaks arm at theater
Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke broke his left arm at a Tokyo theater on Monday, right after his performance of an episode themed on "One Piece," a blockbuster Japanese manga and anime series. (Jiji)
Oct 10
Inmate arrested for alleged murder of woman in Kawasaki
The police department of Kanagawa Prefecture served a fresh arrest warrant on Tuesday to a 37-year-old man imprisoned for an indiscriminate assault, for the alleged random killing of a woman in the city of Kawasaki in the eastern Japan prefecture 11 years ago. (Jiji)
Oct 10
Japan successfully launches Michibiki satellite
Japan's space agency has successfully launched a fourth and last satellite for its own version of a global positioning system. (NHK)
Oct 10
How Japan became high tech w/ silk worms
The most modern and advanced country in the world? Well, Japan is certainly at the top, but it wasn't always that way. Before the Meiji Restoration (1868) Japan was closed to the outside world. Before 1868, it was the time of the samurai and feudal society. (ONLY in JAPAN)
Oct 10
Campaigning for Lower House election begins
Political candidates and party officials across Japan are filing paperwork and launching their campaigns for the Lower House election scheduled for October 22nd. (NHK)
Oct 10
Japan endorses Bitcoin and establishes itself as cryptocurrency trade leader
Cryptocurrencies are viewed by many as the currency of the future – and they are already experiencing a rising popularity among users and traders, who have become more and more familiar with the concept over time. (newsonjapan.com)