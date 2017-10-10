Political candidates and party officials across Japan are filing paperwork and launching their campaigns for the Lower House election scheduled for October 22nd.
Party candidates and independents are going after the 465 seats in the Lower House.
289 lawmakers will be elected directly and 176 through a system of proportional representation.
The threshold for a majority is 233 seats.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said if his ruling coalition doesn't reach that, he'll step down.
Abe's Liberal Democratic Party of Japan and its coalition partner Komeito are facing stiff competition from a divided opposition.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has formed a party called Hope which is collaborating with Nippon Ishin Japan Innovation Party.
And another upstart, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is working together with the Japanese Communist Party and Social Democratic Party of Japan.
The largest opposition party effectively split.
Most of its members will be running under Hope, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, or as independents.
Candidates are debating issues like the performance of the Abe administration, a consumption tax hike the government has scheduled for 2019, and amending the Constitution.
A court on Tuesday ordered the state and the operator of the crippled Fukushima No. 1 atomic plant to pay a total of about ¥500 million in damages for the 2011 nuclear disaster, the second ruling of its kind in a series of group lawsuits filed nationwide. (Japan Times)
A dog checked as cargo by a passenger on a Japan Airlines flight from Tokyo's Haneda airport Monday morning escaped before being loaded onto the plane, causing a runway to be shut temporarily and disrupting a total of 14 flights. (Kyodo)
Dentsu Inc was fined just 500,000 yen after a Tokyo court ruled it had made employees work overtime beyond legal limits - a case that followed a high profile death from overwork at the advertising giant. (Japan Today)
The National Police Agency revealed on Thursday that the number of arrests for marijuana-related crimes surged by nearly 20 percent over the first half of the year compared to 2016, reports the Nikkei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Six people were found dead after a fire engulfed an apartment in Ibaraki Prefecture early Friday morning, and a 32-year-old man who claimed to have deliberately started the blaze turned himself in to police. (Japan Times)