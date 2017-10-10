Japan's space agency has successfully launched a fourth and last satellite for its own version of a global positioning system.

An H2A rocket carrying Michibiki No. 4 lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan at around 7:01 AM on Tuesday.

The GPS satellite was put into orbit about 28 minutes later at an altitude of about 273 kilometers.

Michibiki No.4 is the last component of a 4-satellite system scheduled to go into practical operation next spring. The 3rd one was launched in August.

The network will reduce the margin of error from about 10 meters to several centimeters.

The GPS system is expected to be used for fully automated agriculture or construction machinery, delivery services involving drones, and other new services.

日本版GPS（全地球測位システム）衛星「みちびき4号機」を載せたH2Aロケットが10日朝、鹿児島県の種子島宇宙センターから打ち上げられて成功しました。 ロケットは約30分後にみちびき4号機を予定の軌道に投入し、打ち上げは成功しました。