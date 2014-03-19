The police department of Kanagawa Prefecture served a fresh arrest warrant on Tuesday to a 37-year-old man imprisoned for an indiscriminate assault, for the alleged random killing of a woman in the city of Kawasaki in the eastern Japan prefecture 11 years ago.

The inmate, Hirokazu Suzuki, a former corporate employee convicted of attempted murder, made remarks indicating his involvement in the killing of the 27-year-old part-timer, Yuri Kuronuma, during voluntary police questioning at prison last year, according to investigative sources.

Kuronuma was found lying with stab wounds in her chest and stomach on the sidewalk of a 170-meter-long tunnel under a freight train station in Miyamae Ward in Kawasaki shortly past midnight of Sept. 22, 2006. She was taken to hospital and confirmed dead there.

The Kanagawa police investigated the case, suspecting that Kuronuma was attacked suddenly because no defense wound was found on her body. She was assaulted on her way back home.

11年前、川崎市のトンネルで当時27歳の女性が殺害された通り魔事件で、別の事件で服役中だった37歳の男が殺人容疑で逮捕されました。男の身柄がある栃木県の大田原警察署から報告です。