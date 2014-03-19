Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke broke his left arm at a Tokyo theater on Monday, right after his performance of an episode themed on "One Piece," a blockbuster Japanese manga and anime series.

When Ennosuke walked off the stage at the Shinbashi Enbujo Theatre, the left sleeve of his costume got trapped in an elevator, according to police.

Ennosuke was taken to a hospital from the theater conscious, the police said.

The play, which turned the story of One Piece into a modern version of kabuki, is set to run through Nov. 25 at the theater.

Ennosuke was performing the main character of the Super Kabuki II One Piece play. Onoe Ukon, another kabuki actor, will fill in for him starting Tuesday.