Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a quasi-criminal syndicate over the alleged confinement and attempted extortion of a boy in Toshima Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News
In August, the member of Chinese Dragon allegedly demanded 1.4 million yen in cash from the boy, a 19-year-old Chinese national, and burned his hand with a lit cigarette inside a karaoke parlor in the Ikebukuro area.
The victim suffered a burn that required 14 days to heal.
The suspect denies the allegations. "I didn't do anything," the suspect was quoted by police.
Prior to the crime, the suspect was inside a restaurant in the same building as the parlor when a woman, also a Chinese national, suggested they leave together. Upon their arrival at the parlor, the suspect and accomplices then confined the victim.
Based in Ikebukuro
The core membership of Chinese Dragon, based in Ikebukuro, is comprised of second- and third-generation returnees from China who came to Japan after the end of World War II.
Law enforcement had long viewed Chinese Dragon, along with Kento Rengo, as bosozoku biker gangs. However, starting in 2013 the National Police Agency began classifying bosozoku gangs as "pseudo-yakuza" groups to better reflect the true state of their activities.
According to police, cases similar to that which transpired in the karaoke parlor have taken place one after another in Ikebukuro this year. Police are now investigating whether the cases are related.
