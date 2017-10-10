Chinese Dragon member accused in honey trap targeting boy, 19, in Ikebukuro
tokyoreporter.com -- Oct 10
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a quasi-criminal syndicate over the alleged confinement and attempted extortion of a boy in Toshima Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News

In August, the member of Chinese Dragon allegedly demanded 1.4 million yen in cash from the boy, a 19-year-old Chinese national, and burned his hand with a lit cigarette inside a karaoke parlor in the Ikebukuro area.

The victim suffered a burn that required 14 days to heal.

The suspect denies the allegations. "I didn't do anything," the suspect was quoted by police.

Prior to the crime, the suspect was inside a restaurant in the same building as the parlor when a woman, also a Chinese national, suggested they leave together. Upon their arrival at the parlor, the suspect and accomplices then confined the victim.

Based in Ikebukuro

The core membership of Chinese Dragon, based in Ikebukuro, is comprised of second- and third-generation returnees from China who came to Japan after the end of World War II.

Law enforcement had long viewed Chinese Dragon, along with Kento Rengo, as bosozoku biker gangs. However, starting in 2013 the National Police Agency began classifying bosozoku gangs as "pseudo-yakuza" groups to better reflect the true state of their activities.

According to police, cases similar to that which transpired in the karaoke parlor have taken place one after another in Ikebukuro this year. Police are now investigating whether the cases are related.

東京・豊島区で19歳の少年に暴行を加え、現金を脅し取ろうとしたとして中国残留孤児の2世などを中心とする準暴力団「チャイニーズドラゴン」の関係者の男が逮捕されました。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
