Japan started Tuesday the nationwide distribution of vehicle registration number plates featuring the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to increase the country's momentum toward the quadrennial international sports events.

Drivers can choose the Tokyo Games-themed number plate if they donate 1,000 yen in addition to the payment of the usual issuance fee.

The donation will be used to introduce buses equipped with lifts and for other measures to promote barrier-free environments.

In front of the transport ministry's office in Tokyo, work to install the number plate with the Olympic and Paralympic logos on two public cars was shown to the media.

The ministry has received a total of about 29,000 applications for the plate since Sept. 4.

3年後に控えた東京オリンピック・パラリンピックを記念して発行される自動車用ナンバープレートの交付が始まりました。 8月にデザインが決定し、9月から希望者への申し込みを受け付けていた東京オリンピック・パラリンピックを記念する自動車用ナンバープレートの交付が10日から始まりました。