Japan started Tuesday the nationwide distribution of vehicle registration number plates featuring the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to increase the country's momentum toward the quadrennial international sports events.
Drivers can choose the Tokyo Games-themed number plate if they donate 1,000 yen in addition to the payment of the usual issuance fee.
The donation will be used to introduce buses equipped with lifts and for other measures to promote barrier-free environments.
In front of the transport ministry's office in Tokyo, work to install the number plate with the Olympic and Paralympic logos on two public cars was shown to the media.
The ministry has received a total of about 29,000 applications for the plate since Sept. 4.
Japanese Defense Ministry officials say they've been notified by the US military that a CH-53 helicopter caught fire after it landed near the US military's Northern Training Area on Okinawa island late Wednesday afternoon. (NHK)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have re-arrested a 29-year-old man in the robbery of a male taxi driver, a crime the suspect says he committed to cover the cost of an abortion, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
Japan started Tuesday the nationwide distribution of vehicle registration number plates featuring the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to increase the country's momentum toward the quadrennial international sports events. (Jiji)