Crown Prince Naruhito of Japan and Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary have visited an exhibition marking 150 years of diplomatic relations between the 2 countries.

They went to the exhibition at the National Archives in Tokyo on Tuesday. The Danish royal couple has been in Japan since Sunday.

About 80 items representing the history of bilateral exchanges are on display. Among them is a paper warrior's helmet that children presented to Crown Prince Frederik when he visited regions affected by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan.

Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Prince Frederik are the honorary presidents of the series of events marking the anniversary.

皇太子さまは、来日中のデンマーク皇太子夫妻と両国の交流の歴史をひも解く文書や写真を展示した展覧会を視察されました。 皇太子さまは10日、デンマークのフレデリック皇太子とメアリー妃とともに東京・千代田区の国立公文書館を訪れました。