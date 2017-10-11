Crown Prince Naruhito of Japan and Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary have visited an exhibition marking 150 years of diplomatic relations between the 2 countries.
They went to the exhibition at the National Archives in Tokyo on Tuesday. The Danish royal couple has been in Japan since Sunday.
About 80 items representing the history of bilateral exchanges are on display. Among them is a paper warrior's helmet that children presented to Crown Prince Frederik when he visited regions affected by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan.
Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Prince Frederik are the honorary presidents of the series of events marking the anniversary.
Japanese Defense Ministry officials say they've been notified by the US military that a CH-53 helicopter caught fire after it landed near the US military's Northern Training Area on Okinawa island late Wednesday afternoon. (NHK)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have re-arrested a 29-year-old man in the robbery of a male taxi driver, a crime the suspect says he committed to cover the cost of an abortion, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
Japan started Tuesday the nationwide distribution of vehicle registration number plates featuring the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to increase the country's momentum toward the quadrennial international sports events. (Jiji)