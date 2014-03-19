Iwakura in Aichi Prefecture is striving to make the central Japan city a mecca of yo-yos, which were a big hit in the country in the 1980s and 1990s. More than 10 million people across Japan are thought to have played with them.
Iwakura, located about 10 minutes north by train from the prefectural capital of Nagoya, is known for its long row of cherry trees along the Gojo River.
"But in the cherry blossom offseason, there were no tourist attractions," said Toru Kanai, 56, head of a nonprofit organization commissioned by the Iwakura municipal government to promote tourism in the city.
It has been few years since Iwakura started making efforts to utilize the toy to make it the city's resource for tourism.
Some three years ago, Kanai came up with the idea of using yo-yos after he learned that three world champion yo-yo players are living in Iwakura, and there is a dedicated yo-yo store in the city.
Iwakura in Aichi Prefecture is striving to make the central Japan city a mecca of yo-yos, which were a big hit in the country in the 1980s and 1990s. More than 10 million people across Japan are thought to have played with them. (Jiji)
A dog checked as cargo by a passenger on a Japan Airlines flight from Tokyo's Haneda airport Monday morning escaped before being loaded onto the plane, causing a runway to be shut temporarily and disrupting a total of 14 flights. (Kyodo)
Passes allowing foreign tourists unlimited travel on major expressway networks across the country will go on sale in mid-October, in hopes of luring more visitors to regional areas, the transport ministry said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
For six months, something felt just a little off in Tokyo. After years of drawing travelers to the capital’s Odaiba neighborhood, last March the full-scale statue of iconic anime robot Gundam was disassembled, and while the dismantling was handled in an awesome way, for half a year there’s been a mecha-sized hole in fans’ hearts. ()