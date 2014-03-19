Iwakura in Aichi Prefecture is striving to make the central Japan city a mecca of yo-yos, which were a big hit in the country in the 1980s and 1990s. More than 10 million people across Japan are thought to have played with them.

Iwakura, located about 10 minutes north by train from the prefectural capital of Nagoya, is known for its long row of cherry trees along the Gojo River.

"But in the cherry blossom offseason, there were no tourist attractions," said Toru Kanai, 56, head of a nonprofit organization commissioned by the Iwakura municipal government to promote tourism in the city.

It has been few years since Iwakura started making efforts to utilize the toy to make it the city's resource for tourism.

Some three years ago, Kanai came up with the idea of using yo-yos after he learned that three world champion yo-yo players are living in Iwakura, and there is a dedicated yo-yo store in the city.