Police arrested a woman on Tuesday for alleged vandalism at a temple in central Japan, while also looking into her potential connection with graffiti at a nearby historic temple.

The 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion that she made x-marks on columns and other parts of a temple in the city of Nagano at around 11 a.m. Sunday, the police said.

The police have also discovered more than 100 markings, including similar x-marks made with a pen at the nearby Zenkoji Temple, part of which is designated as a national treasure.

The arrest came after the police checked footage from security cameras located on the Zenkoji premises and in nearby religious facilities.

長野市の善光寺で100カ所以上の落書きが見つかった事件で、近くの寺院の柱などに落書きをしたとして47歳の女が逮捕されました。 長野市の無職の女は今月8日午前11時ごろ、善光寺近くの「釈迦堂」の柱などにばつ印の落書きをした疑いが持たれています。