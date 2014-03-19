Security camera footage leads police to arrest woman over graffiti at Nagano temple
Japan Times -- Oct 11
Police arrested a woman on Tuesday for alleged vandalism at a temple in central Japan, while also looking into her potential connection with graffiti at a nearby historic temple.

The 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion that she made x-marks on columns and other parts of a temple in the city of Nagano at around 11 a.m. Sunday, the police said.

The police have also discovered more than 100 markings, including similar x-marks made with a pen at the nearby Zenkoji Temple, part of which is designated as a national treasure.

The arrest came after the police checked footage from security cameras located on the Zenkoji premises and in nearby religious facilities.

長野市の善光寺で100カ所以上の落書きが見つかった事件で、近くの寺院の柱などに落書きをしたとして47歳の女が逮捕されました。　長野市の無職の女は今月8日午前11時ごろ、善光寺近くの「釈迦堂」の柱などにばつ印の落書きをした疑いが持たれています。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Oct 11
US helicopter on fire in Okinawa
Japanese Defense Ministry officials say they've been notified by the US military that a CH-53 helicopter caught fire after it landed near the US military's Northern Training Area on Okinawa island late Wednesday afternoon. (NHK)
Oct 11
Ueno's giant panda cub now pulls to stand
A female giant panda cub born in June is growing up healthily and can pull to stand on her hind legs, Tokyo's Ueno Zoo said Wednesday. (Jiji)
Oct 11
Japanese stock market hits 21-year closing high
The Nikkei's rally comes despite a big scandal enveloping Japan's third-biggest steel maker, Kobe Steel. (theguardian.com)
Oct 11
Man tells Tokyo police he robbed taxi in Nakano to cover cost of abortion
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have re-arrested a 29-year-old man in the robbery of a male taxi driver, a crime the suspect says he committed to cover the cost of an abortion, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 11
Data fabrication scandal widens
A scandal involving falsified data on Kobe Steel products may be worse than first believed. (NHK)
Oct 11
Volcano in Kyushu erupts for 1st time in 6 years
The alert level for Mt Shinmoe, a volcano in Kyushu region, has been raised to 3 on a scale 5 after a small-scale eruption on Wednesday, the Japan Meterological Agency said. (Japan Today)
Oct 11
Oct 11
Japan starts distributing car number plates for Tokyo games
Japan started Tuesday the nationwide distribution of vehicle registration number plates featuring the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to increase the country's momentum toward the quadrennial international sports events. (Jiji)
Oct 11
B-1B bombers fly over Korean Peninsula alongside Japanese, South Korean fighters
Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers flew over the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday in a show-of-force exercise as tensions with a nuclear-armed North Korea continue to escalate. (washingtonexaminer.com)
Oct 11
Crown Prince visits exhibition with Danish royals
Crown Prince Naruhito of Japan and Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary have visited an exhibition marking 150 years of diplomatic relations between the 2 countries. (NHK)