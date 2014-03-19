The alert level for Mt Shinmoe, a volcano in Kyushu region, has been raised to 3 on a scale 5 after a small-scale eruption on Wednesday, the Japan Meterological Agency said.

The eruption at 5:34 a.m. was the first in six years at Shinmoe, which is part of the Mt Kirishima cluster of volcanoes.

A level 3 alert advises people not to approach the volcano. The top level 5 would order evacuation.

気象庁は霧島連山の新燃岳の噴火警戒レベルを「3」の入山規制に引き上げました。 気象庁によりますと、新燃岳は11日午前5時34分に噴火しました。噴煙は火口から300メートルの高さまで上がり、北東側へ流れました。噴煙の量は少なく、噴石は飛んでいないということです。