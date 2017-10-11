A scandal involving falsified data on Kobe Steel products may be worse than first believed.
An in-house probe shows that workers may have altered data on at least one steel powder product. Such powder is used to make automobiles and machinery.
Kobe Steel officials say the product was sent to one client. The firm is confirming whether it poses any safety problems.
The latest revelation follows a disclosure of misconduct involving copper and aluminum products that the company shipped to about 200 firms in the year through August.
The firms include Toyota Motor, Nissan Motor and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. They're trying to confirm the safety of their products made with the items in question.
アルミや銅製品のデータ改ざんが判明した神戸製鋼所が車のギアなどに使われる鉄粉についても改ざんした疑いがあることが明らかになりました。 鉄粉は自動車のギアなど、複雑な形状の部品を作る素材です。
