B-1B bombers fly over Korean Peninsula alongside Japanese, South Korean fighters
washingtonexaminer.com -- Oct 11
Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers flew over the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday in a show-of-force exercise as tensions with a nuclear-armed North Korea continue to escalate.

The bombers were escorted by Japanese F-15s and South Korean F-15Ks, in what marked the first time the three types of aircraft have trained together at night, Pacific Air Forces announced.

"Flying and training at night with our allies in a safe, effective manner is an important capability shared between the U.S., Japan and the Republic of Korea and hones the tactical prowess of each nations' aviators," said Air Force Maj. Patrick Applegate, 613th Air Operation Center, according to Pacific Forces. "This is a clear demonstration of our ability to conduct seamless operations with all of our allies anytime anywhere."

In Washington on Tuesday, President Trump met with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford to discuss a possible military respnse to North Korea's continued testing of nuclear weapons and missiles.

"The briefing and discussion focused on a range of options to respond to any form of North Korean aggression or, if necessary, to prevent North Korea from threatening the United States and its allies with nuclear weapons," the White House said in a statement Tuesday night.

The South Korean military reportedly said the bombers flew over the Korean Peninsula, but the Air Force merely said the training was near the Sea of Japan. Yonhap News Agency said the Lancers and Korean fighters flew over the East Sea and conducted air-to-ground drills before flying over the peninsula, then held a firing exercise over the Yellow Sea.

MORE NEWS
Oct 11
US helicopter on fire in Okinawa
Japanese Defense Ministry officials say they've been notified by the US military that a CH-53 helicopter caught fire after it landed near the US military's Northern Training Area on Okinawa island late Wednesday afternoon. (NHK)
Oct 11
Ueno's giant panda cub now pulls to stand
A female giant panda cub born in June is growing up healthily and can pull to stand on her hind legs, Tokyo's Ueno Zoo said Wednesday. (Jiji)
Oct 11
Japanese stock market hits 21-year closing high
The Nikkei's rally comes despite a big scandal enveloping Japan's third-biggest steel maker, Kobe Steel. (theguardian.com)
Oct 11
Man tells Tokyo police he robbed taxi in Nakano to cover cost of abortion
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have re-arrested a 29-year-old man in the robbery of a male taxi driver, a crime the suspect says he committed to cover the cost of an abortion, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 11
Data fabrication scandal widens
A scandal involving falsified data on Kobe Steel products may be worse than first believed. (NHK)
Oct 11
Volcano in Kyushu erupts for 1st time in 6 years
The alert level for Mt Shinmoe, a volcano in Kyushu region, has been raised to 3 on a scale 5 after a small-scale eruption on Wednesday, the Japan Meterological Agency said. (Japan Today)
Oct 11
Security camera footage leads police to arrest woman over graffiti at Nagano temple
Police arrested a woman on Tuesday for alleged vandalism at a temple in central Japan, while also looking into her potential connection with graffiti at a nearby historic temple. (Japan Times)
Oct 11
Japan starts distributing car number plates for Tokyo games
Japan started Tuesday the nationwide distribution of vehicle registration number plates featuring the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to increase the country's momentum toward the quadrennial international sports events. (Jiji)
Oct 11
Oct 11
Crown Prince visits exhibition with Danish royals
Crown Prince Naruhito of Japan and Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary have visited an exhibition marking 150 years of diplomatic relations between the 2 countries. (NHK)