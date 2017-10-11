Japanese Defense Ministry officials say they've been notified by the US military that a CH-53 helicopter caught fire after it landed near the US military's Northern Training Area on Okinawa island late Wednesday afternoon.

Local firefighters say they were notified that a US military helicopter had crashed, and black smoke was rising in the Takae district shortly past 5:30 PM.

US military officials say the helicopter was based at the Marine Corps Futenma Air Station. They say no one was injured in the incident, but the helicopter is on fire.

Okinawa prefectural police say there have been no reports of injury.

The CH-53 is a large helicopter used mainly to transport personnel. It crashed on a university campus adjacent to Futenma Air Station in 2004.

沖縄県北部で、アメリカ海兵隊所属の大型ヘリが着陸した際に炎上しました。 防衛省によりますと、沖縄県北部の東村高江地区にアメリカ海兵隊所属のヘリ「CH53」が着陸した際に炎上したということです。高江地区のアメリカ軍北部訓練場では、ヘリパッドが建設されていました。