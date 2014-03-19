A female giant panda cub born in June is growing up healthily and can pull to stand on her hind legs, Tokyo's Ueno Zoo said Wednesday.

Xiang Xiang, who was 120 days old the previous day, is growing molar teeth and is biting bamboo and fences in her room, the zoo in Taito Ward said, adding that the cub can now walk a wider area on her four legs and is able to stand on her hind legs, hanging onto fences with her front paws for support.

The zoo also said the baby panda weighed 7.7 kilograms and was 69.8 centimeters long on Tuesday. Pandas usually have black hair on their legs, but Xiang Xiang has distinctive white hairs, it pointed out.

The zoo is expected to allow public viewing of Xiang Xiang as early as mid-December.