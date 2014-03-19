Police in Chiba have arrested an unemployed 42-year-old woman for the second time in a month on suspicion of stalking the same man.

According to police, Hiromi Nakamura, who lives in Abiko City, was first arrested last month after she stalked a man whom she dated by sending more than 80 messages to his smartphone between Nov 5 and Nov 7, Fuji TV reported. The man, who is in his 20s, filed a complaint with police and Nakamura was arrested but released with a warning to make no further contact with the man and stay away from him.

However, on Monday, Nakamura was arrested again for violating the Stalker Control Law after she showed up at the man's place of work.