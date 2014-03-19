The Japanese government is considering designating May 1, 2019, the planned date for Crown Prince Naruhito's rise to the throne, as a national holiday, informed sources said Wednesday.
The move would allow 10 consecutive days off, from April 27 to May 6 in 2019, under the national holidays law stipulating that a weekday between national holidays is designated a day off.
At present, April 29 and May 3-5 are national holidays. If May 1, 2019, is designated a national holiday, April 30 and May 2, both weekdays that year, will be days off under the law.
Under a plan agreed on by the Imperial House Council, Emperor Akihito will abdicate on April 30, 2019, and Crown Prince Naruhito will accede to the throne on May 1 that year, when the era name is also set to change from the current Heisei.
If the era name is changed on a nonworking day, confusion related to system changes in both public and public sectors will be minimized, sources familiar with the situation said.
Prosecutors investigating Obayashi Corp. suspect the major construction firm rigged a bid for the building of a maglev train station emergency exit, with one of the company's vice presidents brought in voluntarily for questioning about the matter, sources close to the case said Sunday. (Japan Times)
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 38-year-old man from Hiratsuka City for allegedly abducting a middle school student in Aomori Prefecture and confining her at his residence for two months, reports Jiji Press (Dec. 8). (tokyoreporter.com)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 33-year-old man suspected in 100 purse-snatching incidents over the past few moths in the northern part of the capital, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)