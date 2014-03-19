The Japanese government is considering designating May 1, 2019, the planned date for Crown Prince Naruhito's rise to the throne, as a national holiday, informed sources said Wednesday.

The move would allow 10 consecutive days off, from April 27 to May 6 in 2019, under the national holidays law stipulating that a weekday between national holidays is designated a day off.

At present, April 29 and May 3-5 are national holidays. If May 1, 2019, is designated a national holiday, April 30 and May 2, both weekdays that year, will be days off under the law.

Under a plan agreed on by the Imperial House Council, Emperor Akihito will abdicate on April 30, 2019, and Crown Prince Naruhito will accede to the throne on May 1 that year, when the era name is also set to change from the current Heisei.

If the era name is changed on a nonworking day, confusion related to system changes in both public and public sectors will be minimized, sources familiar with the situation said.