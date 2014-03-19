The Japanese government plans to provide subsidies to support private high school students from households with annual income of less than 5.9 million yen, stating in fiscal 2020, informed sources said Wednesday.

The plan is part of efforts by the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to promote human resource development.

In a policy package expected to be adopted on Friday, the government is likely to pledge to make private high school education effectively free of charge for certain households by the fiscal year starting in April 2020.

The government plans initially to set three different levels of support, depending on household income. Komeito, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, seeks across-the-board support without setting income classifications.