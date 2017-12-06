Police in Tottori Prefecture will file papers with prosecutors next week on the alleged assault by former sumo grand champion Harumafuji.

They say they are recommending that the wrestler be indicted.

They say Harumafuji admitted to striking fellow wrestler Takanoiwa with his hand and a karaoke remote control device in October.

The two were taking part in a regional wrestling tour and were at a bar in the western city of Tottori. Harumafuji was quoted as saying that he was angered by Takanoiwa's behavior.

The police interviewed all those at the scene, including grand champion Hakuho. They say their probe is nearly complete.

Sources close to the investigation say there has been no effort by the parties to reach an out-of-court settlement.

They also say Takanoiwa is not asking for leniency for Harumafuji. Takanoiwa sustained an injury that would take 10 days to heal.

元横綱・日馬富士による平幕・貴ノ岩への傷害事件で、鳥取県警が週明けにも元横綱・日馬富士を書類送検する方針を固めたことが分かりました。 鳥取県警は、元横綱・日馬富士が10月下旬に鳥取市内の飲食店で貴ノ岩関を平手やカラオケのリモコンで殴るなどしてけがをさせた疑いで捜査しています。