Police recommending indictment of sumo champ
NHK -- Dec 07
Police in Tottori Prefecture will file papers with prosecutors next week on the alleged assault by former sumo grand champion Harumafuji.

They say they are recommending that the wrestler be indicted.

They say Harumafuji admitted to striking fellow wrestler Takanoiwa with his hand and a karaoke remote control device in October.

The two were taking part in a regional wrestling tour and were at a bar in the western city of Tottori. Harumafuji was quoted as saying that he was angered by Takanoiwa's behavior.

The police interviewed all those at the scene, including grand champion Hakuho. They say their probe is nearly complete.

Sources close to the investigation say there has been no effort by the parties to reach an out-of-court settlement.

They also say Takanoiwa is not asking for leniency for Harumafuji. Takanoiwa sustained an injury that would take 10 days to heal.

元横綱・日馬富士による平幕・貴ノ岩への傷害事件で、鳥取県警が週明けにも元横綱・日馬富士を書類送検する方針を固めたことが分かりました。　鳥取県警は、元横綱・日馬富士が10月下旬に鳥取市内の飲食店で貴ノ岩関を平手やカラオケのリモコンで殴るなどしてけがをさせた疑いで捜査しています。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Dec 11
Obayashi vice president called in for questioning over suspected maglev project bid-rigging
Prosecutors investigating Obayashi Corp. suspect the major construction firm rigged a bid for the building of a maglev train station emergency exit, with one of the company's vice presidents brought in voluntarily for questioning about the matter, sources close to the case said Sunday. (Japan Times)
Dec 10
Kanagawa man, 38, abducted school girl from Aomori with motorcycle
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 38-year-old man from Hiratsuka City for allegedly abducting a middle school student in Aomori Prefecture and confining her at his residence for two months, reports Jiji Press (Dec. 8). (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 10
Tokyo cops nab man suspected in 100 purse-snatching cases
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 33-year-old man suspected in 100 purse-snatching incidents over the past few moths in the northern part of the capital, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 10
Tokyo cops use saws to raid office of extremist group over harboring fugitive
Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Friday raided an office of extremist group Chukaku-ha in Edogawa Ward over harboring a wanted activist, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 10
Police arrest 3 N Korean fishing boat crew for theft
Police in Hokkaido said Saturday they had arrested three of the crew members of a North Korean fishing boat on suspicion of plundering a remote fishing hut. (Japan Today)
Dec 10
Top 10 ways to make relationships romantic
Romance and love are inseparable components of the most sincere and deepest feelings people can experience. (j4l.com)
Dec 10
Rakuten to launch drone traffic management service
Online retail giant Rakuten wants to help drones navigate safely at a low altitude in Japan, with an eye on future autonomous delivery service. (NHK)
Dec 10
Baseball: Ohtani to become an Angel in LA
The agent representing Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani has announced that the ace pitcher-and-slugger has decided to join the Los Angeles Angels in the 2018 season. (NHK)
Dec 09
Sibling feud behind shrine priest's deat
The chief priest at a Shinto shrine in Tokyo was killed on Thursday, after she and her brother apparently fought over the post she held. (NHK)
Dec 09
Japan Crown Princess Masako humbled by Emperor Akihito's abdication
Japanese Crown Princess Masako said she feels humbled thinking about her future, after Emperor Akihito's abdication was formally set for April 30, 2019. (Jiji)