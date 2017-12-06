NHK -- Dec 07
Narita International Airport near Tokyo is looking to ease congestion at one of its terminals.
The airport corporation opened the low-cost carrier terminal in 2015. Nearly 4 million people used it during the first half of this year. That's 17 percent more than the same period last year.
The company has been getting complaints from travelers about long lineups for security checks.
It plans to install a new inspection system in 2019.
The system will pick out carry-on luggage considered suspicious and allow other baggage to pass through. Officials say this will boost handling by about 20 percent per hour.
The company also plans to reduce loading time for checked baggage by X-raying it on the way to the plane.
