Japanese Crown Princess Masako said she feels humbled thinking about her future, after Emperor Akihito's abdication was formally set for April 30, 2019.

In a written message released on Saturday to mark her 54th anniversary, the Crown Princess pledged efforts to fulfill her duties while supporting her husband, Crown Prince Naruhito.

With the Crown Prince set to accede to the throne on May 1, 2019, Crown Princess Masako will be the country's new empress.

The Crown Princess said she is deeply impressed by Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko for serving official duties for such a long time while praying for the happiness of Japanese people.

"I want to extend my respect and appreciation from the bottom of my heart" to the Emperor and the Empress, the Crown Princess said.