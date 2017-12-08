The chief priest at a Shinto shrine in Tokyo was killed on Thursday, after she and her brother apparently fought over the post she held.

The incident happened near Tomioka Hachimangu Shrine in Koto Ward. The shrine's chief priest, Nagako Tomioka, got out of a car on a street and was attacked by a man and a woman.

Police say the suspects are the priest's brother, Shigenaga Tomioka, and his wife, Mariko.

The 58-year-old chief priest was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver was also assaulted and badly wounded.

Police suspect that the 56-year-old brother killed his wife and himself after the attack. The couple was bleeding when they were found lying near the scene.

Two swords and 2 knives were found around the area.

The brother served as the shrine's head priest from 1995 to 2001.

Acquaintances told NHK relations between the siblings had worsened because the brother sought to return to the post. The slain sister consulted police in 2002 about her problem with her brother over the post.

東京・江東区の富岡八幡宮で宮司の女性が弟に殺害された事件で、2人は15年ほど前から宮司の職を巡ってトラブルとなっていたことが分かりました。