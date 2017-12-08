Sibling feud behind shrine priest's deat
NHK -- Dec 09
The chief priest at a Shinto shrine in Tokyo was killed on Thursday, after she and her brother apparently fought over the post she held.

The incident happened near Tomioka Hachimangu Shrine in Koto Ward. The shrine's chief priest, Nagako Tomioka, got out of a car on a street and was attacked by a man and a woman.

Police say the suspects are the priest's brother, Shigenaga Tomioka, and his wife, Mariko.

The 58-year-old chief priest was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver was also assaulted and badly wounded.

Police suspect that the 56-year-old brother killed his wife and himself after the attack. The couple was bleeding when they were found lying near the scene.

Two swords and 2 knives were found around the area.

The brother served as the shrine's head priest from 1995 to 2001.

Acquaintances told NHK relations between the siblings had worsened because the brother sought to return to the post. The slain sister consulted police in 2002 about her problem with her brother over the post.

東京・江東区の富岡八幡宮で宮司の女性が弟に殺害された事件で、2人は15年ほど前から宮司の職を巡ってトラブルとなっていたことが分かりました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Dec 11
Obayashi vice president called in for questioning over suspected maglev project bid-rigging
Prosecutors investigating Obayashi Corp. suspect the major construction firm rigged a bid for the building of a maglev train station emergency exit, with one of the company's vice presidents brought in voluntarily for questioning about the matter, sources close to the case said Sunday. (Japan Times)
Dec 10
Kanagawa man, 38, abducted school girl from Aomori with motorcycle
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 38-year-old man from Hiratsuka City for allegedly abducting a middle school student in Aomori Prefecture and confining her at his residence for two months, reports Jiji Press (Dec. 8). (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 10
Tokyo cops nab man suspected in 100 purse-snatching cases
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 33-year-old man suspected in 100 purse-snatching incidents over the past few moths in the northern part of the capital, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 10
Tokyo cops use saws to raid office of extremist group over harboring fugitive
Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Friday raided an office of extremist group Chukaku-ha in Edogawa Ward over harboring a wanted activist, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 10
Police arrest 3 N Korean fishing boat crew for theft
Police in Hokkaido said Saturday they had arrested three of the crew members of a North Korean fishing boat on suspicion of plundering a remote fishing hut. (Japan Today)
Dec 10
Top 10 ways to make relationships romantic
Romance and love are inseparable components of the most sincere and deepest feelings people can experience. (j4l.com)
Dec 10
Rakuten to launch drone traffic management service
Online retail giant Rakuten wants to help drones navigate safely at a low altitude in Japan, with an eye on future autonomous delivery service. (NHK)
Dec 10
Baseball: Ohtani to become an Angel in LA
The agent representing Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani has announced that the ace pitcher-and-slugger has decided to join the Los Angeles Angels in the 2018 season. (NHK)
Dec 09
Sibling feud behind shrine priest's deat
The chief priest at a Shinto shrine in Tokyo was killed on Thursday, after she and her brother apparently fought over the post she held. (NHK)
Dec 09
Japan Crown Princess Masako humbled by Emperor Akihito's abdication
Japanese Crown Princess Masako said she feels humbled thinking about her future, after Emperor Akihito's abdication was formally set for April 30, 2019. (Jiji)