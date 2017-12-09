The agent representing Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani has announced that the ace pitcher-and-slugger has decided to join the Los Angeles Angels in the 2018 season.

The 2-way player of Japan's Nippon Ham Fighters has been seeking to sign with a US major league club through a posting system.

Ohtani and his agent had talks with 7 teams in the US this month, including the San Diego Padres, the San Francisco Giants, and the Texas Rangers.