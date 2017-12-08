Online retail giant Rakuten wants to help drones navigate safely at a low altitude in Japan, with an eye on future autonomous delivery service.

Rakuten officials said on Friday that they're launching an Unmanned Traffic Management platform to direct drone activity. The company has formed a joint venture with a US startup, AirMap.

The system will allow drone operators to confirm where flights are permitted, and communicate and share flight plans.

Rakuten AirMap CEO Hideaki Mukai says traffic control for drones is insufficient in Japan and no one knows where they are flying. He says the platform will become a core system in the future.