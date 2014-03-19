Top 10 ways to make relationships romantic
Romance and love are inseparable components of the most sincere and deepest feelings people can experience.

No matter how strong your relationship is, you need to nourish it with little and pleasant tokens of consideration. J4L.com put together a few life hacks on how to add a bit of romance to your relationship.

1) Be open with your loved one
The more sincerely you treat her, the more likely she will trust you and, and she'll be confident that only she is the closest person you have in this world. This feeling will give her strength and make her sure that she's special.

2) Treat your significant other the way you would treat yourself
To keep romance in a relationship thriving, share all responsibilities honestly and don't put everything on your partner's shoulders. Be nice to her. If you won't tolerate your own attitude towards yourself, then you shouldn't treat your loved one this way.

3) Don't forget about gifts
It doesn't matter whether it's a book that your partner has dreamed of, sweets that she loves, or a note where you confess love once again. Such gifts help your loved one understand that you think about her all the time, and she would like to make you a gift, too.

4) Don't be afraid of physical contact
No, it's not about sex. Touching your partner's hand while walking, a soft hug, or a light neck massage while watching a movie -- it's what makes a good romantic relationship even better.

5) Always stay by her side
Unfortunately, there are moments in life when things don't go smoothly, and at such moments you really want to be close to someone who can support you. Be closer to your girlfriend, listen to her, let her spit out her grief, and offer help, even if all you can do is express your support. Trust us, your loved one will be more than pleased to know that she's not alone with her problems.

6) Don't take your relationship for granted
If you're happy in your relationship, remember that your girlfriend does a lot for this. Sometimes we forget about what our loved ones do for us and mistakenly take all their efforts for granted. But in fact, maintaining relationships and constantly improving them is a very hard work. Try to put efforts into them, and the result will justify itself.

7) Accept your girlfriend as she is
The worst thing you can do is try to fix a person. Do you love her as she is? Then why change her? If you want to learn how to make your relationship more romantic, first, you need to learn to love her for what she does for you, accepting her flaws. Each person is unique in their own way, and who knows, maybe your couple is an example of perfect relationships.

8) Remind your loved one why you love her
In order for both partners to have the strength and inspiration to become better, they must maintain their status. Tell your significant other why you fell in love with her and which of her qualities you value the most.

9) Find time to be alone together
No matter how busy you are with your working schedule and how many meetings you plan this week, be sure to find some time to be alone together. Tell each other how you spent your day, what your plans are, share some news, watch a movie, or just take a walk. Let each other know that you enjoy the time you spend together.

10) Say "I love you" as often as possible
Maybe this is a banal advice, but, alas, not everyone follows it. How to make your relationship more romantic? Easy! Just say these three words. They carry not only the meaning people usually put in them but also things like "I'll always be there for you," "you're the closest person I have," "I like spending time with you," "you are the best support I've ever had."

