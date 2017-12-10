Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Friday raided an office of extremist group Chukaku-ha in Edogawa Ward over harboring a wanted activist, reports TV Asahi
Beginning at around 8:00 a.m., police used electric saws to gain access to the office through a steel door to search for evidence connected to the hiding of Masaki Osaka, a 67-year-old member of the group who was wanted in connection with the killing of a 21-year-old police officer during a riot in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on November 14, 1971.
Last month, police arrested Makoto Yoshinaka, a 66-year-old member of the group, for providing false information in the registration of the address of a residence with a government office in November of last year.
In May, police apprehended Osaka in Hiroshima Prefecture. He was later arrested and prosecuted for murder. Police believe that Yoshinaka worked to hide Osaka during his 46 years on the run.
Occupation of Okinawa
On the day of the riot, a protest against the occupation of Okinawa by the United States turned violent, with students swinging metal pipes and throwing Molotov cocktails at officers.
Last year, the National Police Agency announced the offering of a reward of 3 million yen for information leading to the arrest of Osaka.
Prosecutors investigating Obayashi Corp. suspect the major construction firm rigged a bid for the building of a maglev train station emergency exit, with one of the company's vice presidents brought in voluntarily for questioning about the matter, sources close to the case said Sunday. (Japan Times)
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 38-year-old man from Hiratsuka City for allegedly abducting a middle school student in Aomori Prefecture and confining her at his residence for two months, reports Jiji Press (Dec. 8). (tokyoreporter.com)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 33-year-old man suspected in 100 purse-snatching incidents over the past few moths in the northern part of the capital, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)